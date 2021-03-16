W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $69.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

GRA stock opened at $60.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.38 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,172 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 31.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,913,000 after buying an additional 546,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 78,596 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 326.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.