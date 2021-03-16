W.W. Grainger, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.62 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.85.

Shares of GWW opened at $399.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

