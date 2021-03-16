Walthausen & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,140 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Southwestern Energy worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 190,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 85,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 39,856 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 414,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 29,996 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. 105,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,033,395. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $4.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

