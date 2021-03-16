Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,990 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ILPT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

ILPT traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. 509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,483. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

