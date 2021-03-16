Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 15,760 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,018 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,760 shares during the period. Community Bank System accounts for approximately 1.1% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $328,843.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $78.95. 283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.93.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

