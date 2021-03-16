Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 98,110 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,110 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Triton International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Triton International news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTN traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.52. 1,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,095. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $337.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

