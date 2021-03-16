Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Cap of $234.71 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 53% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $234.71 million and $61.21 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00002491 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.31 or 0.00231941 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 128.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.34 or 0.05248975 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00056910 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.