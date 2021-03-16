Waves Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Waves has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $87.29 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $9.86 or 0.00017490 BTC on major exchanges.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,592,184 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

