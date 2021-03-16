Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on W. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.06.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total transaction of $48,364.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 2,853 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.40, for a total value of $760,039.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,251 shares of company stock valued at $32,938,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $324.03 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.42, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

