WaykiChain Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One WaykiChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a market cap of $82.14 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.15 or 0.00650092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00070388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025928 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00035234 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.