WeBlock Price Down 1.1% This Week (WON)

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, WeBlock has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One WeBlock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. WeBlock has a total market cap of $91,308.68 and approximately $10,107.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.04 or 0.00454512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00062424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00056565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00107669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00071571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.94 or 0.00580865 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

WeBlock Profile

WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 tokens. WeBlock’s official website is www.weblock.vip. The official message board for WeBlock is medium.com/@WeBlock.

Buying and Selling WeBlock

