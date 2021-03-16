Wedbush Begins Coverage on Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $14.05 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

