Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

3/9/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/16/2021 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/10/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $52.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

2/1/2021 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

1/19/2021 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NYSE SPCE opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,194,132 shares of company stock worth $112,212,040 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after buying an additional 1,046,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,834,000 after acquiring an additional 917,160 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 27.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,848,000 after purchasing an additional 669,566 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 973.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 658,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 597,172 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $13,402,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

