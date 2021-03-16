Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Goodfood Market (FOOD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Goodfood Market (TSE: FOOD) in the last few weeks:

2/26/2021 – Goodfood Market had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Goodfood Market was given a new C$14.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.50 to C$14.00.

2/25/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$10.50 to C$17.00.

2/25/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

1/18/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.75 to C$14.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FOOD stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,618. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.21 and a 12 month high of C$14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$674.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.80.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.