Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2021 – Arcus Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

3/3/2021 – Arcus Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Arcus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Arcus Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Arcus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Arcus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $41.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Arcus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $32.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Arcus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Arcus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $45.00 to $70.00.

RCUS stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $42.36.

Get Arcus Biosciences Inc alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.