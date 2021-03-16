Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Xencor (XNCR)

Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/2/2021 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

2/24/2021 – Xencor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Xencor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

2/24/2021 – Xencor had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

Shares of Xencor stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.45. 1,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,487. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Xencor by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 9.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after buying an additional 37,612 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 261.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 64,221 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 214.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 51,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in Xencor during the third quarter worth $284,000.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

