Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 118,464 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 965,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,637.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,873 shares of company stock worth $250,611. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GBDC opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

