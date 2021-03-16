Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 10.86% of Delta Apparel worth $15,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 6.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLA opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $201.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

