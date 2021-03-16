Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $14.29 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $14,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $37.75.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

