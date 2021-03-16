Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $14.92 Million Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,019,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,425,000 after buying an additional 904,878 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after buying an additional 903,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,459,000 after buying an additional 807,229 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after buying an additional 688,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,413,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 457,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. Research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.04%.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.