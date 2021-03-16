Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.23% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

IGOV stock opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $55.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

