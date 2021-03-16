Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 53,744 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,744 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $13,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000.

IYG opened at $175.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.40. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

