Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.75% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000.

JKI opened at $188.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.59 and a 200 day moving average of $158.11. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.86 and a fifty-two week high of $188.77.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

