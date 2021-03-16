Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given “Neutral” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $51.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Susquehanna downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

WERN opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

