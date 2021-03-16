West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $614.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to announce sales of $614.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $617.60 million and the lowest is $612.72 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $491.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,474,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,526,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,107. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $312.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

