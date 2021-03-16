Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $17.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of analysts have commented on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,529. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,210 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 139,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 71,060 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

