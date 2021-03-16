Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 134.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -171.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTS. Capital One Financial began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.72.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

