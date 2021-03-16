Westpac Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,529 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $55,189,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sunrun by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,706,000 after purchasing an additional 793,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $44,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $3,066,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249,798.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $2,935,119.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,935,136.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,188,201 shares of company stock worth $83,373,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,553.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.96. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.