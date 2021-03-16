Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 1,369 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Autoliv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Autoliv by 12.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ALV. Mizuho upped their price target on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SEB Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALV opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $98.68.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.