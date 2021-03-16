Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 509.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

