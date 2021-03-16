Westpac Banking Corp Sells 270 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,093,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after buying an additional 264,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,288,000 after buying an additional 249,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $306,864,000 after buying an additional 201,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL stock opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 108,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $4,198,439.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 216,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,443 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.