Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 580 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after acquiring an additional 816,352 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 606.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,154,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 746.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after acquiring an additional 650,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several analysts have commented on DFS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

