Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $418,000 Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 152.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W opened at $324.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.49.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $339,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $45,664.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,251 shares of company stock worth $32,938,048 over the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on W. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.06.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.