Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,435 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hormel Foods by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

