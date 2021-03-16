Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 274 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pool by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POOL opened at $347.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

