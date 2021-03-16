Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 166.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,571 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 209.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,621 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 750.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,240,000 after acquiring an additional 780,906 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 32.2% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,935,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,243,000 after acquiring an additional 714,784 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after acquiring an additional 706,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.