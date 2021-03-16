Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 129 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,668 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,253,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,035,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 238.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 71,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.51 and its 200-day moving average is $150.94. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.