Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,529 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 2,327.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after buying an additional 19,906,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after buying an additional 8,424,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149,027 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,779,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,160,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 359,741 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOK. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

NOK stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

