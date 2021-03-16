WHALE Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. WHALE has a market cap of $206.77 million and $3.86 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE token can now be purchased for $39.47 or 0.00069475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.10 or 0.00454363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00062382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00058228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00111597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00071972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.35 or 0.00560421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,239,164 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me.

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.