White Square Capital LLP Acquires New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

White Square Capital LLP bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000. Tesla comprises about 3.5% of White Square Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Tesla by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $13.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $694.42. The stock had a trading volume of 741,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,604,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $760.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.43. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,292,317 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

