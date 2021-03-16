White Square Capital LLP Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

White Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000. CoStar Group comprises 2.0% of White Square Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,818,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,163,000 after buying an additional 47,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $979.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $904.58.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $840.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $871.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $869.78. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

