White Square Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

White Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at $23,494,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,532. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $108.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day moving average of $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Citigroup started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.