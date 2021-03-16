White Square Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 2,791 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

White Square Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE W traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,856. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of -46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.49. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on W. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.06.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,874.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total value of $48,364.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,251 shares of company stock valued at $32,938,048 in the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.