White Square Capital LLP Takes $1.06 Million Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

White Square Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,677 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Chegg comprises approximately 1.5% of White Square Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE CHGG traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $94.12. 44,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,129. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,963 shares of company stock worth $44,497,807. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.76.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.