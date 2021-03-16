Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $38.82.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

