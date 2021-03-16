Wintrust Financial’s (WTFC) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $96.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WTFC. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $57,444,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

