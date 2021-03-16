Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 119.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

