Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $512.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post $512.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.50 million to $536.30 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $439.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWW. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $41.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,042 shares of company stock valued at $455,869. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,242,000 after acquiring an additional 297,172 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,319,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,604,000 after acquiring an additional 733,154 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,426,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,537,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 92,352 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 73,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

