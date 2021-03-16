Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Trading Up 36.9% This Week

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for approximately $174.61 or 0.00307491 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $779,277.80 and approximately $182,081.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.88 or 0.00454112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00061658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00056214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00107626 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00071494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.92 or 0.00565129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,676 coins and its circulating supply is 4,463 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst.

