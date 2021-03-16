Wowjoint Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BWOWF) Short Interest Down 31.8% in February

Wowjoint Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BWOWF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the February 11th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS BWOWF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Wowjoint has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.

Wowjoint Company Profile

Wowjoint Holdings Limited provides infrastructure solutions for customized heavy duty lifting and carrying machinery used in various projects worldwide. The company's machine supply products include bridge erection machines, such as launching machines, and MSS and molds; material handling products comprising special carriers, straddle carriers, slab mobilift with double cantilevers, wind power handling equipment, and gantry cranes; and trollies that include tire, flat, and low frame trollies, as well as trollies for transporting railway panels.

